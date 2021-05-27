Jack Kelly: Senior Testimonial

The concept of a senior testimonial seems pretty simple. I want to share my unique experiences and lessons I have learned so others can learn from me. Yet as I start typing my thoughts the day before this is due, I realize that having to confine my high school story into words is much more difficult than anticipated. So that would be my first piece of advice: learn how to manage your time. Everyone has their own schedule, filled with sports, jobs, and other extracurriculars. But doing your school work needs be a top priority. As a busy student myself, time management was my greatest struggle in all four years of high school.