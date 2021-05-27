newsbreak-logo
Sleepy Eye, MN

Offer to purchase Del Monte facility withdrawn

By Sean Morawczynski
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - A potential buyer of the former Del Monte facility in Sleepy Eye has withdrawn its offer in the current purchase agreement. According to Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority director Kurk Kramer, the pet-product company Chasing Our Tails cites “financial challenges” as the reason for its offer withdrawal.

