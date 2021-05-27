Cancel
Among Us, new free game on Epic Games Store: how to download it on PC

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong Us is the new free game available on the Epic Games Store. As every week, the giant behind Fortnite selects a title so that all users can redeem it at no additional cost through its PC store. The successor to NBA 2K21 is nothing less than the success of Innersloth.

