MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana as envoy to Israel and Cyprus and at the same time the apostolic delegate to Jerusalem and Palestine. The 73-year-old Filipino prelate would have to vacate his post as apostolic nuncio in Australia, a post he has occupied since 2015, to carry out an important mission in the Holy Land, the birthplace of Christianity. CBCPNews said the Vatican made the announcement during the celebration of the Solemnity of Corpus Christi. Yllana would succeed Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, who was appointed apostolic nuncio to India la…