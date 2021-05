Attention hungry people: CNET's been doing a deep dive into the best meal delivery services available in 2021. There are quite a few to sort through but if you've been wanting to try a meal kit or prepared meal subscription, you won't have to cough up much cash to do it. Meal-kit companies and meal delivery services are always trying to lure in new subscribers with massive discounts and sign-up offers, some as cheap as $2 a serving. New-customer deals are nothing new, but with so many fledgling meal-kit operations springing up and jockeying for your money (and email address), you can try them all for pennies on the dollar. To make things even easier, we've tested all the most popular meal kits and meal delivery services so you'll know exactly what to expect from each one.