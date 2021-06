After nearly a year of timed exclusivity on Google Stadia, Konami's Super Bomberman R Online now has a release date on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam: May 27th! The game will also be arriving on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, but a release date for the platform has not been announced just yet. All versions of the game will support cross-platform play. A free-to-play online battle royale game, Super Bomberman R Online allows up to 64 players to blast it out in classic gameplay that should be familiar to long-time fans of the series.