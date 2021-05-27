Facebook dark mode does not work; How to get it back on Android and iOS?

The best Android phones have not only managed to pack in more features over the years, but they've been getting larger as well. For many, it's gotten to the point where they have to use two hands for tasks that ordinarily, or ideally, could be done with one hand. Sometimes, it's just more convenient or comfortable to use your phone one-handed, like when you're walking or holding a cup of coffee. Several smartphone manufacturers have taken it upon themselves to build their own one-handed mode versions, but now with Android 12, Google includes it at the system level. At the time of writing this article, one-handed mode is still in beta. But if you have the beta installed, you can turn on the feature now. In a few easy steps, we'll show you how to enable one-handed mode in Android 12. Let's get started!