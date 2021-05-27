Cancel
Wedding in photos: this is how Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez said “yes, I accept”

Cover picture for the articleEleven days had to pass for Ariana Grande, 27, shared the cute photos of her secret wedding with Dalton Gomez, of 25, which took place on May 15. On Wednesday, the pop star uncovered some portraits of the idyllic moment she lived at her home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California, accompanied by the people closest to her and her now husband.

Celebritiesradionowindy.com

Ariana Grande Wedding Pictures Are Here!

Ariana Grande recently surprised everyone by pulling off a secret wedding to her now-husband Dalton Gomez! It was reported that it was a small, intimate ceremony but it was perfect and full of love. But now pictures from the wedding day are online and we can finally see for ourselves that It really happened.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

Ariana Grande got hitched over the weekend

While most of us were sheltering from storms over the weekend, Grammy winner Ariana Grande was tying the knot to her fiancé Dalton Gomez. The pop star and her 25-year-old real estate agent boyfriend have been dating since January, 2020. According to People, it was a small ceremony with only 20 of their closest friends and family.
Beauty & Fashionbrides.com

Ariana Grande Channeled Audrey Hepburn on Her Wedding Day

Ariana Grande shared the most beautiful photos from her intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, showing off her stunning Vera Wang gown and veil. And she had a "sweetener" inspiration behind her wedding day look. The "7 Rings" singer (who now has eight rings) embodied old Hollywood glamour...
Beauty & FashionNYLON

Ariana Grande's Wedding Dress Was Surprisingly Simple

After making us all wait for a whole two weeks since marrying Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande has finally shared photos of her wedding dress, custom designed by Vera Wang, on Wednesday. The bride kept it simple in a lily-white silk charmeuse strapless column gown accented by a sculpted neckline and empire waist, which she paired with a hand-pleated veil with a satin bow on the top. According to Vogue, the singer and designer made a pact at the 2019 Met Gala that Wang would design her wedding gown when the day finally came.
MusicThe New Yorker

How Olivia Rodrigo Became Pop’s Brightest New Star

“Nini and I are very similar,” Olivia Rodrigo said. “She writes songs about boys and puts them on social media, and that’s totally something that I do in my real life.” Rodrigo was sitting in front of a mixing board, talking about the character she plays on television and the complicated ways in which her life and her art tend to resemble each other. It was 2019, and she was being interviewed in a Disney Channel program with a suitably recursive name: “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special,” a promotional vehicle (“The Special”) for her television show (“The Series”), which was about a bunch of students mounting a stage production (“The Musical”) of a popular Disney Channel movie from the two-thousands (“High School Musical”). Later in the special, cameras captured the show’s producer telling Rodrigo and her co-star, Joshua Bassett, that a duet they had written was going to be included in a future episode. “You guys have your song chosen, and it’s called ‘Just for a Moment.’ It’s going to be a giant hit,” he told them, and they shrieked with gratitude.
