Bolsonarismo intensifies intimidation campaign against critics

The Brazilian Senate police opened an investigation on Tuesday against Celso Rocha de Barros, a prominent columnist, for an opinion piece published in the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, where he wrote “let’s hope that the ICC (the parliamentary commission that investigates the government’s management of the pandemic) does its job and sends the president to jail.” Two senators in question denounced the opinion writer for an attack on his honor and the police called him to testify. It is the most recent case of a climate of hostility towards critics that has resulted, since the far-right Jair Bolsonaro came to power, in a trickle of complaints against teachers, journalists, activists, scientists and even a famous youtuber.