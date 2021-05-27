Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Bolsonarismo intensifies intimidation campaign against critics

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brazilian Senate police opened an investigation on Tuesday against Celso Rocha de Barros, a prominent columnist, for an opinion piece published in the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, where he wrote “let’s hope that the ICC (the parliamentary commission that investigates the government’s management of the pandemic) does its job and sends the president to jail.” Two senators in question denounced the opinion writer for an attack on his honor and the police called him to testify. It is the most recent case of a climate of hostility towards critics that has resulted, since the far-right Jair Bolsonaro came to power, in a trickle of complaints against teachers, journalists, activists, scientists and even a famous youtuber.

marketresearchtelecast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Defamation#Censorship#Criminal Intimidation#Climate Activists#Sexual Harassment#Criminal Justice#Climate Justice#Brazilian#Senate#Folha De S Paulo#The V Dem Institute#European#The Intelligence Forum#The Universal Church#The University Of Oxford#Jp Cuenca#Globo#V Dem Institute#Personal Intimidation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
Place
Americas
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
Country
Sweden
Country
Brazil
Country
Iraq
Related
Public HealthCounter Punch

Bolsonaro’s Administration Attempts to Silence Indigenous Leaders for Criticizing Its Handling of the Pandemic

Under the rightwing presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilians are once again witnessing intimidation tactics against anyone who speaks out against his government. Bolsonaro and his administration have attacked the press, specific journalists, a Supreme Court justice, opposition leaders, the health and science institution FIOCRUZ, and many others. This disturbing trend has just targeted two indigenous leaders. However, this latest strategy failed.
PoliticsSentinel

Bolsonaro calls rocket launch against Israel unjustifiable – 12/05/2021 – World

On Wednesday night (12), Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) reaffirmed his pro-Israel stance by commenting on the ongoing conflicts between Israeli and Palestinian forces, which have left at least 74 dead in recent days. . “The indiscriminate launching of rockets against Israeli territory is absolutely unjustifiable. The offensive provoked by...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Expected ‘bombshell’ testimony fizzles at Brazil virus probe

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian senators expecting explosive testimony from a former government official on President Jair Bolsonaro’s pandemic response expressed anger Wednesday at what they called his evasive responses and, in some cases, lies. Bolsonaro’s former communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, testified for more than six hours as part of...
PoliticsMercury News

Brazil poll shows Lula handily beating Bolsonaro in 2022

BRASILIA – Brazil’s former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would handily defeat far-right President Jair Bolsonaro by 55% to 32% in a run-off vote if the 2022 elections were held today, showed a survey by pollster Datafolha published on Wednesday. In a first-round vote, Lula would get 41%...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Feeling the pressure, Brazil's Bolsonaro rallies his troops

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has seen happier days: his poll numbers have plunged, his nemesis Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is looming large and the Senate is investigating his chaotic handling of Covid-19. What to do? First: Hop on his trusty blue motorcycle and lead a huge rally of fellow far-right bikers, as he did last Sunday. Second: Ride in on horseback to fire up a demo of conservative farmers, as he reportedly plans to do Saturday.
PoliticsPosted by
TIME

A Deadly Police Raid in Rio Show How Bolsonaro's Policies Are Wreaking Havoc in Brazil

When Jair Bolsonaro successfully campaigned for the Brazilian presidency in 2018, one of his central promises was to unleash the police in the favelas (slums) which are home to most of the nation’s poor and largely Black citizens. The long-time far-right Congressman, on the campaign trail, vowed greater violence in the name of fighting drug gangs and promised to provide even stronger legal immunities to police officers who kill innocents.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

On horseback and in helicopter, Bolsonaro rallies base

Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rallied his base Saturday, appearing on horseback and even in a helicopter flyover, as his popularity dips and he faces harsh criticism for his handling of the pandemic which has ravaged his country. Bolsonaro flew over the rally in a helicopter and appeared on horseback to greet tens of thousands of followers who assembled on the Esplanade of Ministries.
Americasncadvertiser.com

Brazil's president is rallying his base - so that he can expand his power

Clad in Brazil's national colors of yellow and green, thousands of citizens took to the streets of major cities across the country on May 1 to show support for the covid-denialist stances of President Jair Bolsonaro. The date was symbolic - on a day historically known for marches in support of worker rights, rightist citizens decrying "communism" claimed Brazil's public spaces.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Bolsonaro's Approval Falls to 24%, the Lowest Ever, Says Datafolha Poll

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Only about 24% of Brazilians think the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been "good" or "great," his lowest popularity rating since taking office in 2019 and down from 30% in March. Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including for...
AmericasPosted by
IBTimes

Under Fire Bolsonaro Leads Motorcycle Rally Of Supporters

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro rode at the head of a large motorbike rally by his supporters on Sunday amid harsh criticism over his management of the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil is one of the worst hit countries in the world by the pandemic having suffered 420,000 deaths. Surrounded by security guards,...
Gabrielle CarterisPosted by
TheWrap

WNYC Accused of ‘Coordinated and Aggressive Campaign’ Against Internal Critics in SAG-AFTRA Complain to NLRB

SAG-AFTRA has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against New York Public Radio, accusing WNYC Editor-in-Chief Audrey Cooper of waging a “coordinated and aggressive campaign” against internal critics. “SAG-AFTRA filed this charge in response to a management-driven strategy to silence a thriving newsroom and undermine accountability and...
AmericasPosted by
IBTimes

Brazil Deforestation 94% Illegal: Report

The vast majority of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is illegal, and President Jair Bolsonaro's promise to eliminate it looks doubtful given a lack of transparency on authorized land use, researchers said Monday. Under pressure to curb the destruction of the Amazon, Bolsonaro vowed last month at a world climate...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Brazil chief health regulator disagrees with president on vaccines, masks

Brazil's chief health regulator on Tuesday said President Jair Bolsonaro's past skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines contradicts his agency's position and public statements, stressing the need immunize the population to contain the pandemic. Testifying before a Senate committee investigating the Brazilian federal government's handling of the COVID-19 health crisis, Antonio Barra...
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sao Paulo authorities plead with China to release vaccines

SAO PAULO — Authorities in Brazil's most populous state on Wednesday said they have mobilized to try to convince the Chinese government to authorize the export of raw material to make millions of COVID-19 vaccines needed amid a sudden shortage. The South American nation is highly dependent on a shot...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Brazilian president dismisses COVID-19 pandemic by riding with huge crowd of bikers through capital city on Mother's Day - despite country ranking second in the world for daily deaths

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has once again defied the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic by leading a large motorbike rally on Sunday as he continued to fight the criticism over his management of the crisis. Bolsonaro, who was sickened with the coronavirus in July 2020, led hundreds of bikers through the streets...