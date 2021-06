Protests and blockades in the Colombian city of Buenaventura have cut off road access to the seaport, which handles about 40 percent of Colombia's maritime commerce. Buenaventura - the nation's largest Pacific seaport - is known for its role in the cocaine trade and its criminal violence. An internal dispute within the city's main drug cartel sparked dozens of firefights early this year, displacing residents and dramatically increasing the homicide rate. In protest of the lawlessness - and of the legacy of poverty and underinvestment affecting citizens of Afro-Colombian ancestry - hundreds took to the streets and briefly shut down the main road to the port. In late April, a nationwide movement protesting Colombian President Ivan Duque's plans for a tax hike sparked a new round of protests in Buenaventura, which have effectively shut off road access to its container terminals for weeks.