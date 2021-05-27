Turkey bets on a “new era” of peace with the United States
In recent months, Erdogan has taken a markedly different tone toward the United States, expressing an interest in improving relations with his former ally. This change is driven by global and regional changes that have put Ankara between a rock and a hard place: cut off from Europe and many Arab states, it faces a potentially hostile White House, while its economy continues to be rocked by the pandemic. . Opening a new chapter with the United States could restore the West’s trust and reestablish a fruitful military relationship with NATO.marketresearchtelecast.com