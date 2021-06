Ranked 6th in class; 4.21 GPA; National Honors Society; Achievement Award in Artilie Arts. FAVORITE SUBJECT: Psychology, because I love learning about how we as people respond to what’s in our environment, as well as the things that make us who we are. Studying the mind is an extremely complex and deep subject, and there can be differences in many people. But with those differences, it’s cool to see what unites us all as people in the way we interpret and respond to things when we may not even realize it.