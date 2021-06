The roses are red, these bouquets are huge, and it already looks like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are perfect for each other. Drummer of Blink-182 does not stop when it comes to showing his love for the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Mother’s Day 2021 was no exception. Just two weeks after calling Kourtney “a blessing to this world” on her birthday, Travis showered the mother of three in a lavish display of roses on Sunday, May 9.