There are plenty of films that we’ve been eagerly awaiting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though, few have been on our radars for as long as Black Widow. The MCU prequel will finally give the titular hero the backstory that we all deserve. And, thanks to us already knowing her fate, it hasn’t put a speedbump on the arrangement of other upcoming MCU films. A new Black Widow clip is here to remind fans that the film is still ready ahead of its summer release. Take a look at the sneak peek below, titled “You Got A Plan?”