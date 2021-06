According to an analysis by the Association of Municipalities and Municipalities (DStGB), the pandemic could accelerate the destruction of the city center, which until now has been mainly driven by the proliferation of shopping centers and the growing popularity of online retail. The The pre-pandemic situation that has emptied pedestrian streets in the city center for months will not be restored because more people have “recognized and reaped the benefits of shopping online.” Gerd Landsberg, executive director of an association of nearly 14,000 municipalities, told the Rheinische Post this weekend.