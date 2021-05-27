newsbreak-logo
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt take on Zombies in new JUNGLE CRUISE trailer

Cover picture for the articleThe new trailer for Jungle Cruise, the new Disney movie starring Dwayne Jhonson and Emily Blunt, in which they will face dangerous undead. Jungle Cruise The film inspired by the famous attraction at the Disneyland theme park is released on July 30 in theaters and on Disney + through premium access, it is an exciting and very fun adventure that runs through the Amazon, starring the unpredictable Captain Frank Wolff and the intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. And as you can see in the new trailer, it follows the formula of the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean, by revealing that its protagonists must face dangerous undead, among other great dangers.

