Far Cry 6 was revealed last year at one of Ubisoft’s online events; however, we really haven’t seen much of the game in action. That all changed today as the developers pulled back the curtain and gave the world its first look at Far Cry 6’s gameplay. Of course, it was mostly short clips of action and lots of people talking, but it did provide some intriguing details for series fans. Plus, the whole thing ended with the reveal that the game is coming on October 7.