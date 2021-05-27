Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

President Fernández’s European tour and gestures of “good intentions”

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are presidential trips for? There are trips that are strategic or defining for the future, for example, those with which free trade agreements are concluded, political alliances are formed or peace treaties are signed. But most of the transfers carried out by the leaders attend to questions merely protocol: participation in summits, joint statements on superfluous issues or simply about excuses to escape domestic complications.

marketresearchtelecast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberto Fernández
Person
Martín Guzmán
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Imf#Economy#European Countries#Peace For Paris#Strategic Decisions#The Monetary Fund#The Paris Club#Argentine#Portuguese#Energy#Imf#Frente De Todos#Gestures#President Fern Ndez#Economic Policy Decisions#Peace Treaties#Paris Club Negotiators#Political Alliances#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
Argentina
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Soccermelodyinter.com

Luis Enrique intent on raising Spain’s Euro 2020 hopes

Spain coach Luis Enrique said on Thursday it was his duty to raise the expectations of his own players ahead of the European Championship while remaining adamant his side have what it takes to win it. Spain won the tournament in 2008 and 2012 in a dominant cycle which also...
ReligionPublic Radio International PRI

Influential German archbishop offers to resign over church abuse

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the archbishop of Munich and Freising and confidante of Pope Francis, offered to resign on Friday over the Catholic Church's mishandling of clergy sexual abuse cases, saying the church had arrived at “a dead end." The Vatican didn’t have an immediate response, and Marx said Pope Francis asked him to continue in his role until a decision was made. A 2018 church-commissioned report concluded that at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy in Germany alone between 1946 and 2014, more than half of them below the age of 13.
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's top Christian cleric berates politicians as deadlock drags on

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s most senior Christian cleric on Wednesday bemoaned the inability of the country’s senior politicians to agree a government as the country sinks further into financial collapse. “We don’t have bread, we don’t have medicine, we don’t have fuel, what are they waiting for?” Maronite Patriarch Bechara...
Musicstereoboard.com

Blackberry Smoke Announce UK And European Tour For Early 2022

Blackberry Smoke have announced a UK and European tour for 2022. The Atlanta rockers will kick off the run in Barcelona on February 3 and conclude it at the Roundhouse in London on March 6. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on June 4. The band are hitting the...
Worldsdjewishworld.com

Pope appoints Filipino bishop as envoy to Holy Land

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana as envoy to Israel and Cyprus and at the same time the apostolic delegate to Jerusalem and Palestine. The 73-year-old Filipino prelate would have to vacate his post as apostolic nuncio in Australia, a post he has occupied since 2015, to carry out an important mission in the Holy Land, the birthplace of Christianity. CBCPNews said the Vatican made the announcement during the celebration of the Solemnity of Corpus Christi. Yllana would succeed Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, who was appointed apostolic nuncio to India la…
Worldnewspotng.com

Twitter Ban A Petulant Gesture, Unbecoming Of A Democratically Elected President – Soyinka – Newspot

Professor Wole Soyinka says if President Muhammadu Buhari has a problem with the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, then he should sort it out privately. Reacting on Friday to the ban placed on Twitter by the Federal Government, the Nobel Laureate said the move is a “petulant gesture” that is “unbecoming of a democratically elected president”.
Religionkfgo.com

Pope meets Canadian cardinals after indigenous school scandal

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis met with both Vatican-based Canadian cardinals on Saturday as their country reels from the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former school for indigenous students run by the Catholic Church. The pope met separately with Cardinal Michael Czerny and Cardinal Marc...
WorldSFGate

Trudeau wants Vatican apology for church-run school abuses

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he is “deeply disappointed” the Roman Catholic Church has not offered a formal apology and made amends for its role in Canada’s former system of church-run Indigenous boarding schools after the remains of 215 children were located at what was once the country’s largest such institution.
ProtestsBBC

Putin sees 'double standard' in US Capitol riot prosecutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of double standards for its treatment of the Capitol rioters. He said it was wrong for the US to criticise crackdowns on anti-government protests overseas, while prosecuting Americans with "political demands". Speaking at a business forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set...
Worldla-croix.com

Vatican "foreign minister" expresses hope for Lebanon summit

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher on Oct. 27, 2019 at the Vatican. (Photo by PIERPAOLO SCAVUZZO/ PHOTOSHOT/ MAXPPP) — Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Holy See's "foreign minister", has expressed hope that aVatican summit next month between Pope Francis and Lebanon's Christian bishops could help resolve the current crisis in the Middle Eastern country.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Taiwan's fate may be decided in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently surged nearly 100,000 troops, along with significant numbers of aircraft and equipment, to his country’s common border with Ukraine. His message was clear: the continued existence of a vibrant, democratic, and independent Ukraine will always be threatened by Moscow’s whims. With barely disguised Russian proxies occupying significant portions of Eastern Ukraine, as well as the Crimean Peninsula, it is a message to be taken seriously.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Russia scrambles fighter jet to accompany U.S. military plane

Russia scrambled a MiG-31 fighter jet to accompany a U.S. military plane over the Barents sea on Friday, RIA news agency reported citing a Russian navy statement. Russian military said the U.S. plane was identified as a P-8A Poseidon aircraft and the Russian fighter jet was returned to its base as soon as the U.S. plane made a U-turn and pulled away from the Russian border, according to RIA.
ReligionPosted by
Pyramid

Dreams and Pessimism

Now that Covid-19 is easing up for us in this country, people are anxious to get out and about again. People are starting to travel. I have friends who recently had a great week in Hawaii. Others are now going on dream vacations that they had postponed. I have talked...
Religionpillarcatholic.com

What else to expect at the USCCB’s upcoming online meeting

Catholics could be forgiven for believing that the only thing the U.S. bishops will discuss at their virtual spring assembly this month is the issue of “Eucharistic coherence.”. The preliminaries to that discussion have included dueling essays in Catholic periodicals, attention from global media syndicates, and even an effort spearheaded...
MusicKerrang

Palaye Royale announce 2022UK and European tour

Palaye Royale have announced details of a huge 30-date tour in 2022. The trio – Remington Leith, Sebastian Danzig and Emerson Barrett – will be crossing the pond next year for six shows in the UK (including their biggest-ever date at London’s awesome Roundhouse) and many, many gigs throughout Europe from February to April.
SocietyPosted by
AFP

Lack of papal apology for Canada indigenous school abuses 'shameful': minister

Canada's indigenous services minister said Wednesday it is "shameful" that the Pope has never formally apologized for abuses at the country's Catholic-run indigenous residential schools, which he termed "labor camps." - 'Labor camps' - The Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, where the unmarked graves were discovered last week using ground-penetrating radar, was operated by the Catholic church on behalf of Ottawa from 1890 to 1969.