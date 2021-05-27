President Fernández’s European tour and gestures of “good intentions”

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the archbishop of Munich and Freising and confidante of Pope Francis, offered to resign on Friday over the Catholic Church's mishandling of clergy sexual abuse cases, saying the church had arrived at “a dead end." The Vatican didn’t have an immediate response, and Marx said Pope Francis asked him to continue in his role until a decision was made. A 2018 church-commissioned report concluded that at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy in Germany alone between 1946 and 2014, more than half of them below the age of 13.