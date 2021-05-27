President Fernández’s European tour and gestures of “good intentions”
What are presidential trips for? There are trips that are strategic or defining for the future, for example, those with which free trade agreements are concluded, political alliances are formed or peace treaties are signed. But most of the transfers carried out by the leaders attend to questions merely protocol: participation in summits, joint statements on superfluous issues or simply about excuses to escape domestic complications.