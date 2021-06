Samsung has a few traditions that have helped it become the world’s largest smartphone vendor and hold onto that position for so many years. The first was copying Apple. It started with shameless ripoffs that Samsung had to defend in court in tiresome, long-winded patent battles that ended with unsurprising settlements. Samsung has moved on from trying to replicate the iPhone’s appeal, so it now makes flagship handsets that have their own unique designs and software language. But Samsung still follows Apple’s moves very closely, as we all know.