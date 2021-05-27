Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

JJ Abrams: “I learned the hard way to plan projects”

marketresearchtelecast.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot of talk about Star Wars’ latest trilogy from 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Most of the criticism is about the frequent changes of the directors. The Force Awakens was directed by JJ Abrams, The Last Jedi was directed by Rian Johnson. The last film was also directed by JJ Abrams. Everyone has a different opinion on how trilogy can be better. If you ask Abrams, the story might have been better if there had been a clear plan at the beginning.

marketresearchtelecast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Jj Abrams
Person
Colin Trevorrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Learned The Hard Way#Film Projects#Film Star#The Last Jedi#Trilogy#The Force Awakens#Creative Projects#Things#Planning#Talk#Writers#Opinion#Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

JJ Abrams Isn’t Directing A DC Superhero Film Because He Wants His Next Project To Be An “Original Idea”

When it was announced that JJ Abrams and his Bad Robot production company would have their fingers in a variety of DC superhero projects at WarnerMedia, people just assumed it would end up with the filmmaker taking the reins of one of the films or TV series himself and assume the directorial role. However, even though we’ve seen a number of the projects be announced, including a new “Superman” film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Abrams has been listed as a producer only, not a director. And according to the filmmaker, that’s because he’s not interested in directing established IP right now.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Director J.J. Abrams On Whether The STAR WARS Sequels Needed To Be Planned Out

The original Star Wars movies were made without a firm plan in place (beyond what was in George Lucas' head), and Lucasfilm took that same approach with the sequels. Unfortunately, that boiled down to us getting a trilogy of movies that seemed to be based around the clashing visions of two filmmakers - J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson - who had very different ideas for the franchise.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams Addresses Star Wars Sequels Not Being Planned In Advance

Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars Sequel Trilogy may have earned a combined total of over $4 billion at the box office, but the reception to The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker got increasingly frosty as the films progressed. Episode VII became one of the biggest...
MoviesCNET

Star Wars: J.J. Abrams says he's learned having a plan is 'critical'

In celebrating the 10th anniversary of nostalgic '70s-set sci-fi flick Super 8, J.J. Abrams faced questions about a different sci-fi movie, one which didn't receive quite the same warm response. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, divided fans. Criticism was aimed at the "creative handoff" between directors Abrams and Rian Johnson, who took on The Last Jedi, the middle chapter.
Video GamesEngadget

JJ Abrams says the 'Portal' movie is still in the works

JJ Abrams first floated the possibility of a Portal movie eight years ago, but there hasn't been much noise about it since. Don't worry, though — it's finally moving forward. Abrams told IGN that a script for the Portal flick is currently in progress at Warner Bros., and that the team was thrilled with the angle for the production. The games' narrow storytelling focus left "huge" potential for the movie, according to Abrams.
MoviesMovieWeb

J.J. Abrams Admits Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Probably Should Have Had a Plan

Director J.J. Abrams has addressed the story plans, or lack thereof, in regards to the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Abrams directed The Force Awakens in 2015, which reintroduced the franchise, rather successfully, to the masses. But there wasn't a full story outlined for all three movies in the trilogy, for better or for worse. Now, Abrams has, somewhat indirectly, addressed whether or not it would have been better to have the whole story of the trilogy mapped out from the beginning.
Movies/Film

J.J. Abrams Seems to Admit New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Would Have Benefited From More Planning

If there’s one complaint that fans have about the new Star Wars trilogy across the board, it’s that the story wasn’t completely planned out across all three movies. Instead, Lucasfilm intended to have different filmmakers tackle each chapter, simply picking up where the last movie left off. That means fans were left with a trilogy that felt a little disjointed, and a recent interview with J.J. Abrams seems to imply that he agrees the new Star Wars trilogy would have benefited from plotting all three movies from the beginning.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: J.J. Abrams Reflects on Lack of Overall Planning for Sequel Trilogy

One of the criticisms that Star Wars fans had about the sequel trilogy is that, rather than delivering fans an overall cohesive vision, each set of filmmakers would seemingly pass the narrative baton to the next group of filmmakers, leading to some storytelling complications. J.J. Abrams, who directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, recently addressed the challenges creatives face when an overall narrative is planned from the beginning, while also noting that even the most detailed plan will come with challenges that result in major deviations from that trajectory. In this regard, it sounds as though he knows the sequel trilogy could have been stronger if there was an overall vision for how the arc would pan out, but also admitted that even an entirely mapped-out narrative wouldn't have come without some creative setbacks.
MoviesGamespot

JJ Abrams Wishes The Recent Star Wars Trilogy Had A Better Plan

Director JJ Abrams has offered some diplomatic criticism against Lucasfilm for how it handled the newest flagship Star Wars trilogy, with respect to an apparent lack of a narrative blueprint across each of the three films. As has already been widely discussed and passionately argued online, fans were shocked and disappointed at how many seemingly clear intentions and established storylines were disregarded across The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.
Video GamesArs Technica

JJ Abrams: Lack of plan in Star Wars’ latest trilogy was a “critical” flaw

An upcoming interview with filmmaker JJ Abrams will span the entirety of his career, and that means it includes significant statements about his work on the latest Star Wars trilogy. From the sound of things, 17 months of distance from his last Star Wars film, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, have given him either the clarity or the cushion needed to speak frankly on what the film arguably flubbed.
Moviesdorksideoftheforce.com

JJ Abrams looks back on the direction of the Star Wars sequel trilogy

Many of the criticisms surrounding the Star Wars sequel trilogy stem from the simple idea of planning. Critics have argued that the trilogy should have had a more concrete storyline mapped out from the beginning. Now, it appears that director JJ Abrams, who helmed two of the sequel films, agrees...
MoviesDecider

J.J. Abrams Opens Up About ‘Star Wars’ Mistakes: “The Lesson Is That You Have to Plan Things The Best You Can”

Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams may have just admitted to a major mistake he made while creating the sequels to the beloved space opera. In a recent interview, the director opened up about the lack of a plan involved in creating the trilogy. The director, who is also known for his work on Lost, spoke with Collider about the 10th anniversary of his film Super 8, opening up about his creative process — specifically, the Star Wars trilogy.
Moviesgamingideology.com

JJ Abrams talks about the lack of planning for the Star Wars sequels

JJ Abrams has a lot to say right now. He not only develops a Superman reboot for Warner Bros., and work on an adaptation of the hit video game Portal, but he’s also celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the release of Super 8, and while doing the rounds promoting his tribute to Spielberg, he opened up about the difficulties he had in planning the Star Wars prosecute.
MoviesEsquire

J.J. Abrams Admits the Obvious: Disney Didn't Have a Real Plan When They Made the New Star Wars Trilogy

I want to be honest with you: I feel for J.J. Abrams. The guy's been through a lot since he signed on to direct 2015's The Force Awakens. Like, I don't know: the wrath of Star Wars fans. Remember when Abrams subtly dissed Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi and faced a week of Internet shame for it? Then, of course—the man had to swoop in to direct the Skywalker Saga's final film, The Rise of Skywalker, when Lucasfilm booted Colin Trevorrow to the curb. That movie? Met with a big meh! At best.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

37 Things We Learned from J.J. Abrams's 'Super 8' Commentary

Welcome to Commentary Commentary, where we sit and listen to filmmakers talk about their work, then share the most interesting parts. In this edition, Rob Hunter revisits Amblin’s triumphant return to YA action/adventure, Super 8. Steven Spielberg‘s production company, Amblin Entertainment, began life with some more traditional comedies, but it...
MoviesComicBook

Regina King Surprised to Learn She’s on Rumored Shortlist to Direct JJ Abrams' Superman Reboot

Regina King says she hasn't heard she's on a reported shortlist of filmmakers in the running to direct a Superman reboot for Warner Bros. and producer J.J. Abrams. A report from THR named the Oscar-winning actress and One Night in Miami director as one of the Black filmmakers the studio could potentially tap for its new Superman movie with a Black lead actor, a project revealed to be in the works in March with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Asked about "gossip" naming the Watchmen star as a possible candidate on the studio's filmmaker wishlist, King responded to the rumor while speaking to MSNBC's Tiffany Cross:
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Cinema Royale: Talking ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, ‘Cruella’, Amazon/MGM, JJ Abrams ‘Star Wars’ Plan, & More

On this week’s Cinema Royale, we’re talking the triumphant premiere of A Quiet Place Part II and its impact on the box office. But does John Krasinski’s long-awaited sequel make as much noise as the first? Plus, Disney’s latest reclamation project Cruella has Emma Stone as the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain, but should you care about her origin story?