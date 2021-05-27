JJ Abrams: “I learned the hard way to plan projects”
There is a lot of talk about Star Wars’ latest trilogy from 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Most of the criticism is about the frequent changes of the directors. The Force Awakens was directed by JJ Abrams, The Last Jedi was directed by Rian Johnson. The last film was also directed by JJ Abrams. Everyone has a different opinion on how trilogy can be better. If you ask Abrams, the story might have been better if there had been a clear plan at the beginning.marketresearchtelecast.com