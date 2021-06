Indie studio Innersloth has been hard at work making their hit social game Among Us bigger and better, and today they showed off their plans for the future on the Summer Game Fest stream. Their new roadmap includes a new mode, new roles, new colors, a whole new map, and more, all of it presented in the form of an incredibly cute and fast-paced trailer. In fact, the trailer moves so quickly you may have to watch it more than once to catch everything they’re throwing at us. There’s a lot of information to process in the roadmap video, so keep reading for our take on all this new information.