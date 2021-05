Sometimes when a company gets acquired by another company, you can never be fully certain what effect it will have on the quality of the products you’ve come to love. When Bowers & Wilkins, the British audio company, was acquired last year by Sound United, concerns may have been raised, but the release of the Bowers & Wilkins P15 and P17 true wireless in-ear earbuds has set those concerns to rest. The new flagship P17 noise-cancelling headphones live up to the high standard set by Bowers & Wilkins, and the P15 buds aren’t a bit behind.