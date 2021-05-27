Cancel
Huawei: RISC-V instead of ARM to avoid sanctions

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chinese company Huawei was hit hard by US sanctions against China. In response, Huawei is building its own ecosystem of hardware and software. These include systems-on-chip (SoCs) with computing cores with the open instruction set architecture RISC-V. And the open source operating system HarmonyOS (called HongmengOS in China), which has been developed since 2019, is designed for microcontrollers with 32-bit RISC-V cores (RV32), but also for ARM cores.

