Huawei: RISC-V instead of ARM to avoid sanctions

Huawei has a slightly confusing naming scheme because they have a bunch of phones with similar names. The best Huawei Mate 30 cases are focused on helping you protect your new purchase. There is also the Mate 30 Pro and the Mate 30 Lite editions. The cases range from being highly rugged, heavy-duty solutions to lightweight, slim models that don’t add any bulk to your phone. You can pick the one that most appeals to you in terms of design and the protection it provides.