Take your vitamins?

In the fight against COVID-19, some studies show that vitamins and minerals can help protect us against developing severe reactions. More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, our understanding of how best to protect our health is still evolving. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been beating the drum of important preventive measures like wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand-washing, some studies also link the severity of COVID-19 cases to vitamin deficiency—particularly vitamin D, explains Donna Paulhamus, clinical director at the University of Delaware Nutrition Counseling, Research and Training Clinic in Newark. While vitamin C and zinc are go-tos for fighting off colds and flu, they’ve proved less effective in reducing symptoms of the current coronavirus.