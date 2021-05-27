Take your vitamins?

We’ve all heard the adage “get plenty of fiber”. But what is dietary fiber and why is it important? Dietary fibers are the structural parts of plants and therefore can be found in all plant-derived foods – vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes or pulses. Fiber, which is sometimes referred to as roughage, is the parts of plant foods your body cannot digest or absorb. Other parts of food are broken down and absorbed through the lining of the gut. Fiber, however, contains chemical bonds that are not broken down by human enzymes and therefore passes through the digestive system fairly intact.