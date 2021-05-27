newsbreak-logo
Sneaker Pimps Announce ‘Squaring The Circle,’ First New Album In Nearly 20 Years

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSneaker Pimps are back nearly 20 years after releasing their third album, 2002’s Bloodsport. The 90s trip-hop luminaries announced today that their fourth album, Squaring the Circle, will be coming out this fall. The title track, which is also the lead single, is set for a July 9 release. A teaser is available to watch below. The album is available to pre-order via Bandcamp.

