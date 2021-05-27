Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate Will Use The Unreal Engine 5
Square Enix‘s newly-announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate will utilise the Unreal Engine 5, the company has announced. The next chapter in the long-running RPG series, which celebrated its 35th anniversary this year, is still in the early stages of development. The creator of the franchise, Yuji Horii, has said that the game’s story has been completed, but it will take some time for actual development to be completed.www.psu.com