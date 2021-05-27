Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate Will Use The Unreal Engine 5

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix‘s newly-announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate will utilise the Unreal Engine 5, the company has announced. The next chapter in the long-running RPG series, which celebrated its 35th anniversary this year, is still in the early stages of development. The creator of the franchise, Yuji Horii, has said that the game’s story has been completed, but it will take some time for actual development to be completed.

www.psu.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuji Horii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xii#Unreal Engine 5#Dragon Age#Square Enix S#Dragon Quest Xii#Fate#The Game#Creator#Early Stages#Release Date#Time#Actual Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesSiliconera

Dragon Quest Creator Teases Announcements for 35th Anniversary

Square Enix will celebrate the Dragon Quest franchise’s 35th anniversary on May 27, 2021. Yuji Horii, the franchise’s creator, has all but confirmed major announcements will be timed for that day’s commemorative live broadcast. In a tweet from his personal account, Horii suggested that the 35th anniversary special live stream event would have plenty of announcements, as well as news of “that game.”
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake announced

Square Enix just announced Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake during the series’ 35th anniversary live stream. A release date hasn’t been determined, but it’s planned for home consoles – so Switch is likely. Here’s the first trailer:. Dragon Quest III first launched for the Famicom in 1988 in Japan. The...
Video GamesBusiness Insider

Gunzilla Games to Develop New AAA Multiplayer Shooter IP Using Unreal Engine

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gunzilla Games today announced that it will utilize Epic Games' Unreal Engine for its upcoming untitled shooter IP. After carefully considering several options available in the market, Gunzilla's technical team determined that Unreal Engine would be the best fit to bring Gunzilla's IP to life due to its solid toolkit and rich functionality.
Video GamesSiliconera

Dragon Quest Treasures Will Star Dragon Quest XI’s Erik

One of the six titles announced during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Broadcast starred some familiar faces. Dragon Quest XI’s Erik and his sister Mia will be the stars of Dragon Quest Treasures. The game will feature both of them as children. It will also be released simultaneously worldwide. However, there is no release window for it yet.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Bioshock 4 To Run On Unreal Engine 5

The Unreal Engine 5 has only been in early access for about a day and already it sounds like it is getting plenty of use. Earlier today it was announced the latest entry of Dragon Quest would be using it (link to that article here). Now the beloved Bioshock series looks to make it’s return on it.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Rumor: Dragon’s Dogma 2 will use the Resident Evil engine

While the game hasn’t been revealed yet, a new Dragon’s Dogma 2 leak has allegedly surfaced that suggests that the next game in the series is ditching the MT Framework Lost Planet engine for the Resident Evil graphics engine. The source of the leak is reliable insider Dusk Golem, who has added to the many rumors already out in the wild for the still-unannounced sequel.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Rumour: Dragon's Dogma 2 Currently In Development, Using RE Engine

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen has become something of a cult classic over the years. The fantasy RPG's audience has only risen since its launch back in 2012, and hopes for a sequel have grown over the years. News of a new entry seemingly leaked back in November last year (thanks GamesRadar), when Capcom suffered a massive data leak and several of its upcoming titles were allegedly revealed - Dragon's Dogma 2 being one of them, reportedly scheduled for 2022.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

A Brief History of Dragon Quest

Among the Marios and Zeldas celebrating their franchise's 35th anniversary lies the equally time-honored, yet not as celebrated in the West, Dragon Quest. Fabled for its fantasy setting, slimes, and traditional turn-based combat, Dragon Quest has been a source of inspiration for many video-game franchises, namely Pokemon, Mother, and Final Fantasy to list a few.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Unreal Engine 5 enters Early Access

As well as revealing more details about their new Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games is also announce the Unreal Engine 5 games engine is now available via Early Access. If you’re an existing Unreal Engine user, you can get UE5 Early Access and the Valley of the Ancient sample project from the Epic Games Launcher. If you’re new to Unreal Engine, Epic suggest getting to know UE 4.26 as a first step. You can download Unreal Engine 5 Early Access and the Valley of the Ancient sample project used in the video above from your Epic Games launcher.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Unreal Engine 5 trailer analysed by Digital Foundry

If you’re interested in learning more about the new Unreal Engine 5 games engine which has this week entered into Early Access, you may be interested in the reactions of the Digital Foundry team on the new features and points raised in yesterday’s unveiled. Unreal Engine 5 is described as the “world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool” says Epic Games.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Five new Dragon Quest games have been announced, including Dragon Quest XII

Square Enix has announced five new Dragon Quest games, including the twelfth main game in the series. The games were announced during a special Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary livestream last night, during which Dragon Quest designer Yuji Horii revealed the projects Square Enix was working on. The announcements included the...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Unreal Engine 5 is set for an early 2022 release

On the Unreal Engine 5 welcome stream today, Chance Ivey and Galen Davis of Epic Games treated us to a more in-depth look at UE5, which the company has announced is releasing early 2022, with early access available right now. According to Epic, and many pages of documentation, UE5 is...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The Unreal Engine 5 demo is a massive 100GB

It's no secret game install sizes have been growing steadily over the years but, for the next generation of games, we might need a whole lot more storage space if we want to keep up. Best CPU for gaming: the top chips from Intel and AMD. Best graphics card: your...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Unreal Engine 5 features Temporal Super Resolution

Epic Games has this week unveiled more details about its new Unreal Engine 5, making it available in Early Access and revealing more details about the technology incorporated into their latest game engine. Developers can begin testing the new engine and start making next-generation games for PCs and gaming consoles, taking advantage of the new Temporal Super Resolution, a competitor for DLSS.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Dragon Quest Games Ranked

Even if you’ve never played a Dragon Quest game, you’ve undoubtedly played other titles influenced by the series. Basic JRPG tropes like the overhead view, turn-based combat, and the medieval fantasy setting all got their start with the original Dragon Quest (then called Dragon Warrior in the West). While many...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Square Enix Announces Dragon Quest Treasures - News

Square Enix during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream announced RPG, Dragon Quest Treasures. A release date was not anounced, but it will launch simultaneously worldwide. "We’re working on a completely new spin-off of the Dragon Quest series called Dragon Quest Treasures," said producer Taichi Inuzuka. "You may...