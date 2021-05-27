Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate Will Use The Unreal Engine 5

As well as revealing more details about their new Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games is also announce the Unreal Engine 5 games engine is now available via Early Access. If you’re an existing Unreal Engine user, you can get UE5 Early Access and the Valley of the Ancient sample project from the Epic Games Launcher. If you’re new to Unreal Engine, Epic suggest getting to know UE 4.26 as a first step. You can download Unreal Engine 5 Early Access and the Valley of the Ancient sample project used in the video above from your Epic Games launcher.