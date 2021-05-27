Cancel
Institute for Quantum Technologies opens in Ulm

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-tech from Ulm for space: the new institute for quantum technologies of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) has officially started work. In the coming years, it should play a decisive role in the development of a competitive quantum computer from Germany. With the opening of the institute, a real lighthouse project is being launched, praised Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) on Thursday. Baden-Württemberg supports the project according to the information with 14.4 million euros.

marketresearchtelecast.com
