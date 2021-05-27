Nard, Roggenburk Combine for a Shut-Out

For a second straight week, Fillmore Central football (2-1, 3-1) posted a key sub-district win. This time, the victim was Randolph (2-1, 3-1) in a battle of second place teams. The Falcons defense shut-out the Rockets while collecting three turnovers. FC’s offense wasn’t super potent, but it made enough big plays. Chris Mensink’s group scored a touchdown on each of its first, first, second, and fourth quarter possessions. Their first drive went 64 yards in four plays and was capped when Dillon O’Connor hit speedster Jayce Kiehne for a 45-yard TD pitch and catch, making it 6-0. Randolph had a pair of intrusions into Falcon territory (including a 1st and 10 at the 15) in the first quarter, but were stopped. The first play after the latter intrusion saw Alec Sikkink break off a 63-yard run to the Rocket 17. Bryce Corson punched it in four plays later (2-yard TD run), making it 12-0 Falcons. Randolph made FC territory twice more in the game, but came away empty each time. The Falcons added an insurance TD on their first possession of the fourth. Chase Christianson’s screen pass to Sikkink covered 64 yards to paydirt. Up 19-0, FC cruised, winning by the same margin. Sikkink (15-112 rushing; 64-yard TD reception) and Kiehne (3-71, TD receiving) paced the Falcon offense. O’Connor (2-3, 60 yards, TD passing) was relieved at quarterback injury by Christianson (3-6, 81 yards, TD, 3 INTs). Each team threw three interceptions, as Jake Fishbaugher, Kyle Daniels, and Garrett Gossman harvested Randolph passes. Rocket Evan Bennerotte grabbed all three Falcon miscues. The Falcons (3-1, 4-1) are tied with Faribault B.A. (3-1, 4-1). Each trail R-P (4-0, 5-0) in the MSE-East.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO