Baseball

Nard, Roggenburk Combine for a Shut-Out

By Joe Mertens '15
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Wildcats advance to the District Final to take on Berea-Midpark at 5 p.m. from Brookside. The Baseball Cats move on to the District Final after a 6-0 victory over the Wadsworth Grizzlies on Tuesday afternoon. Gabe Nard and Luke Roggenburk combined to shut out the Grizzlies in the District Semifinal...

