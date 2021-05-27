newsbreak-logo
Better Business Bureau warns of rental car scam

By Kelli Kellogg
WOWT
Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Better Business Bureau is warning travelers of scammers who are exploiting the rising cost of rental cars by impersonating executives of rental car companies. The scam works like this: People search online for rental car companies and dial the phone numbers listed with the results. A so-called “customer service representative” from a fake company tells the caller the company is offering a special deal in conjunction with gift card or pre-paid debit card providers. and get a better price. The con artists ask for the PIN, and then say the money hadn’t transferred and they need another card.

