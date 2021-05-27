Cancel
VIDEO: They present in Russia ‘the taxi of the future’, a fully autonomous electric vehicle

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian company SberAutoTech has presented a prototype of its autonomous FLIP taxi, an unmanned electric vehicle of its own design. The dimensions of the car are the same as those of a standard passenger car, but 40% more interior space as it does not have the traditional control systems for the driver. An own virtual assistant helps to communicate with the car, which has capacity for six people.

marketresearchtelecast.com
FLIP. First Fully Autonomous Vehicle By SberAutoTech

MOSCOW, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SberAutoTech, a Sber ecosystem company, has revealed a prototype of its own autonomous vehicle for future mobility, FLIP. The brand-new and fully self-driving vehicle has been developed to match the highest level in international driving automation classification. It pursues the new mobility concept providing quick, safe, and comfortable transportation for passengers through cutting-edge IT and automotive technologies.
Russia's Sberbank unveils driverless vehicle it calls a 'taxi of the future'

Russia's Sberbank unit unveils self-driving vehicle FLIP. SberAutoTech, a subsidiary of Russia's largest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM), has developed a fully self-driving vehicle, FLIP, which the company on Thursday described as a "taxi of the future".
Meet the Russian-made 'taxi of the future', brought to you by SberAutoTech – one of the first battery-powered and fully autonomous vehicles to hit the streets of Moscow for testing.

Laugh. Forward. Repeat. Welcome to your friendly global viral channel, bringing you the world's best - and weirdest - stories. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Texas House Votes to ‘Pull Funding’ from Teams Who Don’t Play the National Anthem. LONE STAR PRIDE: Texas House Votes...
Ford expects 40% of global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030

Ford Motor Co. outlined its plans and expectations for electric vehicles and connected services on Wednesday, saying it expects 40% of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030. The company will boost its spending on electric vehicles to more than $30 billion by 2025, it said in a statement released ahead of an investor day, themed "Delivering Ford+" that will kick off at 9.30 a.m. Eastern time. "This is our biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T, and we're grabbing it with both hands," Chief Executive Jim...
Consortium pilots safety framework for off-road autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicle software company Oxbotica and TRL, the team of expert scientists, engineers and specialists working to create the future of transport, have piloted use of a framework for the safe and cost-effective deployment of autonomous vehicles in unstructured off-highway environments, with a live trial conducted in a quarry. The...
