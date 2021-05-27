VIDEO: They present in Russia ‘the taxi of the future’, a fully autonomous electric vehicle

CAVs and the data they produce could ultimately become a key part of the wider connected communities. From drones to AI-driven connected cars running on a wealth of data, CAVs is one of smart cities most exciting areas and something that will form a key plank of innovation in the decade ahead. SmartCitiesWorld recently sat down with Michael Ger, Managing Director, Manufacturing and Automotive at Cloudera, and Douglas O’Flaherty, Global Ecosystem Leader at IBM Storage, to discuss the autonomous vehicle market, its opportunities today and what lies in wait for the decade ahead. Below is an extract from the conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity.