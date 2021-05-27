Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Coming To PS4 On June 22, Packed With 18 Olympic Events
SEGA of America has announced that Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game is locked for a June 22, 2021 release on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. The game is packed with 18 Olympic events to tackle plus a ‘robust’ Avatar Creator, as well as eight-player local and online multiplayer. The Avatar Creator includes 50 different wardrobe options to choose from, including traditional country kits to more outlandish sartorial choices including pirate and astronaut outfits.www.psu.com