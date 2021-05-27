newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Dexter: Important details were released

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a finale that left fans with a bad taste in their mouths, Dexter returns with a new season. Since this great news was released, fans of the series are very eager to see what will happen. After several years, Dexter Morgan will return to the small screen very soon to continue his story. However, it was revealed that for this reboot the protagonist must change his identity to remain in hiding. So this week it was confirmed that Dexter will have a new name and job, which could surprise more than one fan.

marketresearchtelecast.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Michael C. Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Harbor Butcher#Dexter Changes#Showtime#Dexter Returns#Fiction#Video#Bay Harbor Butcher#Lead#This Week#Hiding#Taste#Police#Residence#Scratch#Recall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dexter
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Dexter’ Is Back In Revival Series’ First Teaser

It’s been eight years since anyone saw Dexter Morgan, the title character and central serial killer of Showtime’s Dexter. After eight seasons, Dexter (played by Michael C. Hall) faked his own death and started a new life as a lumberjack somewhere. Now Dexter is returning with a new, 10-episode limited series on Showtime and other than ditching the beard he grew in the season finale, it looks like Dexter hasn’t changed all that much from the guy on the old show.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Showtime Drops New Confirmation Teaser For DEXTER Revival In Fall

Showtime has released a new teaser for “Dexter” Revival, which confirmed its previous announcements for season 9 to premiere in fall. The 31-second long footage starts with zooming out a snow-covered forest with a fire burning in an outdoor fireplace. The camera shifts to Dexter Morgan’s reflection while staring out the window. While Nina Simone’s “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” is playing in the background, a person whose reflection on the same window reveals they’re struggling while being wrapped in something cries a faint scream. Just seconds long, Dexter turns around, faces the camera, and gives his signature smile.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Dexter Revival Does Diner Duty As Caffeine Rides In to Save The Day

It's been exactly one week since we last checked in on how things were going with original series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips' upcoming Dexter revival for Showtime- when we got our first look at Hall's "Dexter Morgan v2.0" slowly getting back to (his) nature. While we keep fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed with the hope that we get something today (it's feeling weekly), we also wanted you to know that we've made a new "coverage friend' out of writer/producer Scott Reynolds– who could very well be quickly climbing our list of cool folks behind the camera who like to keep viewers involved and invested in the production process. And this time around, Reynolds offers fans some slices of what filming life is like.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Dexter Script Page Has Us Asking The Question: Who Is Jim Lindsay?

Look, we will be the first ones to admit that we had a feeling that writer/producer Scott Reynolds had the makings of being our "coverage friend' when it comes to how things are going with series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips' upcoming Dexter revival for Showtime. But on Tuesday, he really went above and beyond- but it was executive producer and director Marcos Siega (Batwoman, The Flight Attendant, Veronica Mars) who actually kicked things off. How impressive was the update this time? How about a page from Phillips' script with Siega's director's notes?
Grafton, MABoston Globe

Why is there snow in Grafton? Ask the ‘Dexter’ film crew

Gorgeous weather settled over Massachusetts Sunday with highs soaring into the 70s, but one bucolic corner of Grafton looked as if a blizzard had just blown through. The faux snow came courtesy of “Dexter,” the Showtime series that’s been shooting all over Central Massachusetts since January. After filming in Worcester last week, cameras have moved outside the city, setting up in Grafton and transforming a sliver of it, on Chestnut Street, into a wintry scene, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
TV Seriesdroidjournal.com

Master Of None Season 3: Release Date, Details, Trailer, and More!

Created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, “Master of None” is an American comedy-drama television series starring Ansari in the lead role of Dev Shah, a 30-year-old actor, mostly following his romantic, professional, and personal experiences, that was first released on November 6, 2015. PREMISE:. Dev is a 30-year-old actor,...
Worcester, MAWCVB

'Dexter' reboot films in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Film crews have a pair of large tents on Worcester Common and were working Tuesday at a nearby hotel on a revival of the Showtime series, "Dexter." Mary Simone, general manager of the AC Hotel by Marriott Worcester, confirmed the "Dexter" crew was filming scenes at the hotel.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

New Dexter Revival Teaser Introduces the Friendly Mr. Jim Lindsay

Showtime has released another teaser for their upcoming Dexter revival, featuring a new look at Michael C. Hall’s return as the titular serial killer, who has now assumed a new identity as Jim Lindsay. The video teases how Dexter has adjusted well to his new life while highlighting that everyone in town is friends with him, including high school students. However, toward the end of the clip, it also teases that fans should expect that the character still has his dark side within him. The limited series is scheduled to make its debut this coming fall, with 10 new episodes.
TV SeriesPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

‘Dexter’ Revival Teaser Reveals the Killer’s New Life

Dexter is back in a new teaser clip that reveals the serial killer’s charming side as he embraces his new identity. The final season of the Showtime series will wrap up the storyline of Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall. It’s also a revival of sorts — the previous eighth season debuted in 2013. The upcoming 10 episodes are a part of their own standalone limited series, which see Dexter in a new place with a new identity, but the same old desire to kill.
TV Series/Film

‘Dexter’ Revival Teaser Trailer: Meet Jim Lindsay, Who Definitely Isn’t a Serial Killer

Dexter is making a comeback to Showtime later this year, and fans are hoping that it will fix the disastrous final season that sent off the serial killer in such a disappointing fashion. The serial killer series revival has already started things off on the right foot by getting rid of that hideous lumberjack beard that Michael C. Hall donned last time, and a new teaser trailer shows Dexter is not only clean-shaven, but he’s trying to live a peaceful life in a small town with a new identity. How long will that last?
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

New Dexter teaser shows Jim ‘Jimbo’ Lindsay around town

A day after revealing Dexter Morgan’s new identity in the Dexter revival, Showtime has released a new teaser showcasing Jim ‘Jimbo’ Lindsay around the town of Iron Lake being very familiar and friendly with the locals, yet teasing Dexter’s dark passenger is still lurking around. Watch the teaser below…. When...