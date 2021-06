Sega has had a profound history of leaking games and their releases through the company’s website. After the previous “Sonic Rangers” name and Steam version of Lost Judgement leak occurred last week, another announced title once again could be circulating on the company’s website. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown may perhaps be a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive, but it appears the game might just be heading to the Nintendo Switch and other major platforms in the future.