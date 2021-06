Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to change the business world significantly. The International Data Corporation (IDC) notes that industries are expected to shell out as much as $110 billion by 2024 on AI. Monetary investment in AI already hits close to the $50 billion dollar mark. But what do businesses get out of this investment? Is there any positive change in how those companies interact with their consumers as a result? One of the newest ways to use AI is to help companies identify viable influencer-marketing channels. Before we see how AI changed the influencer-marketing game, we must first examine how widespread influencer marketing is today.