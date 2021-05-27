newsbreak-logo
MLB

Watch: Naked man entertains a crowd when he streaks across Nationals Park field

By Carla Sinclair
Boing Boing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLimp fans sitting in moist weather at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. during a "Rain Delay" on Wednesday perked up when a naked man came on the field to entertain them. He rode the baseball field's slick tarmac like a wet Slip 'N' Slide before spotting security guards rushing toward him. That's when he entered a long roller. The entertainment climaxed when the streaker, realizing he was beat, popped out and was quickly handcuffed. Throughout this amusing fling, the crowd exploded with screams and excitement.

