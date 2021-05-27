Watch: Naked man entertains a crowd when he streaks across Nationals Park field

Traveling from Las Vegas to the heart of the Mojave Desert feels like leaving civilization for Mars (there’s a reason why Star Wars was shot in Death Valley). It may only be a two-hour drive from Las Vegas, but Death Valley National Park’s undulating badlands, golden sand dunes, and windswept mountains that soar more than 11,000 feet above the white salt flats below give the 3.4 million-acre park an otherworldly feel. While a trip to the desert wilderness feels far out both literally and figuratively, there’s no need for travelers to subsist on trail mix alone. In true desert oasis fashion, these restaurants in and around Death Valley offer cold beers and hearty meals to the weary desert traveler — and none of them are mirages.