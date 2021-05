Prepare for a new perspective on a familiar face. You’ll discover that it’s never too late to rediscover yourself. Somewhat ambiguous message, the message used by The US division of Toyota Accompanied by a very short video, a new crossover is expected to be launched. The Japanese automaker on Twitter released a teaser for just over 20 seconds in shape, against a dark background. A few simple silver lines, As if to form a very stylized drawing drawn with an invisible pencil. For now, there is no other information available, except that the vehicle will be unveiled in the US on June 2.