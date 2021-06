Technology is evolving faster and faster, and the world is becoming more digital each and every day. Further, with technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and quantum computing being on the upswing, countless new business opportunities are arising. These technologies are going to be the foundation of the future, and Atomind is looking to capitalize on them. The technology venture capital (VC) company focuses on innovations that are leading the way into the next century, and it brings together key technologies for the human-centric society of tomorrow, such as AI, automation, financial technology, and technology for smart societies.