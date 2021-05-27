Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama WIC increases fresh fruit and vegetable cash value benefits

alabamapublichealth.gov
 13 days ago

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provides state WIC agencies with the option to temporarily increase cash value benefits (CVBs) to $35 per participant for four consecutive months. CVBs are used by women and children who participate in WIC to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized WIC vendors. Alabama’s WIC Program will implement the CVB increase, effective June 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021.

www.alabamapublichealth.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruits#Vegetables#Financial Products#State Funds#Cash#Alabama Wic#Wic Program#First Child#Requalified#The U S Government#Arpa Cvb#State Wic Agencies#Federal Funds#Commercial Products#County Health Departments#Participant#Peak Season#Cvbs#Women#Immediate Release Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Alabama medical marijuana bill signed into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a medical marijuana bill into law, making it legal for registered patients with qualifying conditions to safely access and use medical cannabis. Alabama is the 37th state in the U.S. to legalize medical marijuana. More than a dozen conditions, including...