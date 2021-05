Discourse and nuance are often hard to find in professional wrestling. Especially when it is time to have conversations about some of the things that happen in and out of the ring. While many just laughed at Cody Rhodes’s promo from last week, there is a need to have a conversation around the narrative tone being built for his singles match against Anthony Ogogo for AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 30. What wrestling fans have seen to date from this angle is a sad wrestling troupe that is not coming across in the best of light so far.