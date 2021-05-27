Ways for Moms to Get Energy
Energy—this may seem like a foreign word to some moms. We moms have so much on our plates, and most of it is for other people. We do everything we can to have a good day before collapsing on the couch at a decent hour—and, hopefully, make it to bed before falling asleep on that couch. Or sometimes after collapsing, we stay awake into the wee hours, reading, watching or scrolling through what interests us. Once that big list of things gets done in a day, we go overboard with that time to ourselves. Sound familiar?kcparent.com