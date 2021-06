All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You might look at Justin Bieber’s style and think it’s an easy nut to crack. The guy dresses like my skate-rat kid brother! But peer a little closer and you'll quickly realize that Bieber—musician, one half of a celebrity supercouple, GQ cover star—has earned his status as a verified style god. Documenting the musician’s many, many fits is a cottage industry unto itself, particularly because the man's shown some impressive versatility. Bieber’s an A-lister of the highest caliber, with access to the wildest designer clothing on the market and the finely-honed style chops to pull them off. So it follows that he’d deck himself out accordingly, sticking to a roster of heavy-hitting runway brands when he's stepping onto red carpets or recording record-smashing music videos.