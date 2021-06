Chances are that you’ve heard about antioxidants at some point or another. However, very few people understand what antioxidants are and how they work to keep the body healthy. Coffee is regarded as being the most consumed beverage on earth. A vast majority of people drink coffee for its energizing properties which help to keep them awake and to work out harder for longer periods of time. But, did you know that it’s an extremely healthy beverage that’s packed with antioxidants? In fact, doctors recommend that diabetes patients should consume coffee to control their blood sugar levels. But the benefits don’t stop there. In today’s post, we take a closer look at some of the antioxidants that can be found in coffee such as brands like Glasshouse Mountains Coffee, as well as some information on how they work to keep the body healthy.