How this DC company helps homeowners renovate bathrooms

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Desperately punching in the code at Starbucks has become the accepted mode of accessing a bathroom in American cities, but it does not have to be this way. With proper funding, attractive and clean public restrooms can be built and maintained as a central part of societal infrastructure. In spite of their frequent portrayal as ugly and unhygienic, public bathrooms play a critical role in creating accessible cities. In particular, for the elderly, people with gastrointestinal disorders, and the homeless, public bathrooms are essential. Outside of the United States, examples of well-designed facilities abound. Rather than being flawed as a typology, the ills we commonly associate with them result from inadequate funding, deferred maintenance, and lack of renovation.