While I love scrolling through fashion TikTok, it can feel a little bit repetitive with the same kinds of extensive hauls and try-on videos. Anyone can throw on a trendy 'fit, but it's the creators who hone in on the importance of personal style that truly grab my attention in the sea of content. One of them is Alexandra Hildreth, who works at Beyond the Mag and is known to the TikTok world as @guyfieri.superfan. She makes videos on all aspects of fashion by analyzing the newest collections or talking about the vast changes of fashion throughout history, for example.