The daughter of late rapper DMX took to the stage over the weekend and held her own on the mic during a show in Texas, where she remixed a few of her father's songs. X was scheduled to play at Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas in late May, but the bar decided to turn it into a tribute concert following his death earlier this year. Sonovah Hillman Jr., the late artist’s 8-year-old daughter, effortlessly flowed on the mic as fans and relatives cheered her on to renditions of songs like "Ruff Ryders' Anthem."