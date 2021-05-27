newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

‘The museum strives to be inclusive and offer opportunities for diverse participation’

crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – Beginning June 3, Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend, located at Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria, will extend its hours on Thursdays during the summer to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “The museum strives to be inclusive and offer...

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Victoria, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Victoria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Participation#Culture#Cultural Artifacts#College Students#Victoria College#Spanish#Mexican#French#Diverse Participation#Offer Opportunities#Cultural Affairs#Enrichment Activities#After Work Programs#Closed Admission#Texas History#Thursday Evenings#Vc Executive Director#River#Main Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Archaeology
Related
Victoria, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Big Texas Fun is Coming to Victoria

Big Texas Fun is coming to the Victoria Community Center June 3rd-6th. Not only will this feature the first carnival in Victoria in over two years! It will also feature live music and a crawfish eating contest. CARNIVAL FUN:. Let's start with the carnival. There will be over twenty rides...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

VC’s Museum to host ‘Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp’ on June 21-25

VICTORIA, Texas – Starting June 21 through June 25, Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host a Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp for children ages 8 through 12 (grades 4 through 7). Some of the available activities, introducing the culture and civilization of early peoples that called the Coastal...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

UHV Q&A: UHV strives to support its Hispanic student population

Q: I heard that UHV is a Hispanic-Serving Institution. What does that mean?. A: The University of Houston-Victoria is one of hundreds of higher education institutions in the country that are designated as Hispanic-Serving. The U.S. Department of Education designated UHV as a Hispanic-Serving Institution in 2013. A university or...
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

City Corner: Friends of the Library helps book lovers safely get back to normal

Despite all of the high-tech information sources available to us nowadays, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of a book. It’s a lot like the feeling of gathering in person. During the past year, the Victoria Public Library has worked with incredible creativity to provide events in a virtual format. However, many Victoria residents have been missing the feeling of attending a Friends of the Library book sale — thumbing through rows and stacks of books in the Bronte Room, surrounded by fellow book-lovers in search of hidden gems.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

‘To be chartered and get such a prestigious award was doubly exciting for us’

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, May 4, the University of Houston-Victoria Multicultural Advisory Council had a double celebration, as the group was officially chartered as a student organization and was named the Student Organization of the year. The Multicultural Advisory Council holds events throughout the year, ranging from international holiday...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

VC students, employees participate in Health & Wellness Series

College is usually a rewarding time for students, but it can also be stressful. As students focus on accomplishing their educational goals, they also have to work to ensure their own physical and mental wellbeing. That’s why Victoria College partnered with Mid-Coast Family Services during the spring semester to host...
Texas StatePosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Three BBQ Joints We Recommend or Heard About In Texas

The one BBQ joint I visit outside of my Victoria favorites. Yesterday we made our monthly trek to Lockhart to visit what my husband claims is his favorite BBQ joint in the area outside of our favorites in Victoria. We cruise to Kreuz Market BBQ at least once a month to meet our sons from Austin. Usually, it's to hand-deliver them a check for college and maybe the BBQ just lessens the blow of all our kids and our money going to UT. That's a joke. We happily help pay for college and happily order our BBQ from Kreuz. Brisket is my husband's favorite, followed by sausage. I'm a ribs girl. Wait. I'm a sides girl that likes ribs. But I'm pretty partial to beans, mac, and cheese, pickles, onions, and avocado. Avacado is a must for me when it comes to BBQ. Kreuz has me covered. If you haven't cruised to Kreuz you need to go. Like right now. Here is a great video about Kreuz BBQ report from YouTube's Quetorials.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

STCH to open Jack Green Counseling Center in new building

STCH Ministries Family Counseling in Victoria will soon become the Jack Green Counseling Center, an entity of STCH (South Texas Children’s Home) Ministries, which provides nine branches of ministry. Parkway Church donated two acres of land on Salem Road to STCH where a new 4,668-square-foot building will be built to...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

'Go Western' Dance Community to host dance

The “Go Western” Dance Community will host a dance from 2 to 6 p.m. May 16 at Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., in Victoria. Texas 361 will provide the live music. Legal Limit will not perform as expected.
Texas Statecrossroadstoday.com

The Easter Island Heads of Victoria Texas

VICTORIA, Texas – The Easter Island Heads of Victoria Texas. Stone heads that weigh more than a ton and are over 15 feet tall continue to be shroud in mystery. Who made them? and why? Are they supposed to mean something or are they just a tourist trap made to attract visitors to Victoria?
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

A word from superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.

The following is an article provided by Supt. Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. As we worked through the process of writing our Strategic Plan, several strands of. conversation resonated emotionally with teachers, parents, community members, and. students. Perhaps one of the more profound moments of the entire process was when...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Patti Welder Middle School awarded the 2020-2021 Imagine Nation Award

VICTORIA, Texas – Among 317 schools and students across the country, Patti Welder Middle School was recognized for their exceptional use of Imagine Learning, a leading educational technology developer of supplemental adaptive curriculum for Pre-K through 8th-grade students. Imagine Learning using several measures, including usage and implementation date, to distinguish...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Vanished from Victoria: The Old Rupley Hotel

Editor’s Note: This article originally published in 2010. Sid Weisiger claims that the old Rupley Hotel was built of adobe and brick. Victor Marion Rose refers to the “Rupley concrete building” in 1883. Whatever material was used, the building sprang to life in the glory days preceding the Civil War.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

The City of Victoria opens a new section of landfill

VICTORIA, Texas – On April 7, a modified skid steer loader was used to roll out a thick plastic liner for a new half-cell at the City of Victoria landfill. Republic Services, which operates the landfill for the City, hired a contractor crew recently to finish preparing the new half-cell. The half-cell is comprised of a layer of clay, the plastic liner and a mesh geocomposite layer to protect the soil from pollutants.