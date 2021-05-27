Westside Boogie Reps His Shady Ties On "Coochie"

Once again it's on. A new week brings a new slew of releases in hip-hop including a posthumous project from a rap vet and various releases from fresh names. The legacy continues. The late DMX's Exodus album arrives less than two months after his tragic passing at the age of 50. The posthumous project has 13 songs featuring Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, The LOX, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Alicia Keys, Usher and more. X's longtime friend and frequent collaborator, Swizz Beatz, executive produced the LP. "[DMX] lived his life dedicated to his family and music," Swizz said in a statement about the new album. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”