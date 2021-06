Fortnite has yet another weekly challenge that is leaving players scratching their heads trying to find out where the CB radios are. As Season 7 is close to the horizon, with an Alien-themed event for the new season, the quest "Foreshadowing" is topical and does - as the name of the challenge says - foreshadow an incoming Alien invasion that will reach Fortnite Island. The task to complete before the new season will have players going across the map in order to find five CB radios which provide some plot for the invasion.