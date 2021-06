WOW. What an amazing 1st time Farm Crawl event we had on Mother’s Day out on the River Road! If you were able to come, I hope you enjoyed it as much as the businesses that participated did. While planning an event is always difficult, it’s even more so when you add on the P word we’ve been dealing with. So we didn’t know what to expect. But boy did this community, our customers, and even passer’s by who saw our signs show up for a beautiful day! Some saying they didn’t even know some of these businesses even existed out here on 280th Street/Ridge Road. There’s a lot of amazing things going on in this community outside the city limits and we were so happy to share it with everyone!