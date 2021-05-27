Cancel
EKG on the Apple Watch: AliveCor raises competitive allegations against Apple

marketresearchtelecast.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe manufacturer AliveCor has filed a new lawsuit against Apple in the USA. A patent lawsuit and a complaint to the US trade commission have now been followed by competition allegations: In parallel to the introduction of an in-house ECG function in the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple used control of the App Store and the watch operating system to oppose third-party heart rate apps -Analysis, AliveCor cites (AliveCor vs. Apple, file number 3: 21-cv-03958, United States District Court – Northern District of California).

marketresearchtelecast.com
